Search
Home

On Wednesday, July 15, the UFC hosts the second event from “Fight Island” as it again visits the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the night’s main event, featherweight contenders collide as Boston’s Calvin Kattar meets Hawaii’s Dan Ige. The 32-year-old Kattar has won three of his last four inside the Octagon, including a second-round stoppage of Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 in May. After dropping his promotion debut, Ige has now reeled off six straight wins. He most recently edged Brazil’s Edson Barboza on the scorecards in May.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Tuesday, July 14.

ESPN Main Card
Calvin Kattar () vs. Dan Ige ()
Tim Elliott () vs. Ryan Benoit ()
Jimmie Rivera () vs. Cody Stamann ()
Molly McCann () vs. Taila Santos ()
Abdul Razak Alhassan () vs. Mounir Lazzez ()
ESPN Preliminary Card
John Phillips () vs. Khamzat Chimaev ()
Ricardo Ramos () vs. Lerone Murphy ()
Modestas Bukauskas () vs. Andreas Michailidis ()
Jared Gordon () vs. Chris Fishgold ()
Diana Belbita () vs. Liana Jojua ()
Jack Shore () vs. Aaron Phillips ()
Jorge Gonzalez () vs. Kenneth Bergh ()

No More Stories

About The Author

Rob Tatum
Rob Tatum
Assistant Editor

Rob Tatum has been covering combat sports since 2009. He provides radio content for Between Rounds Radio and his past work has appeared on Bleacher Report, MMA DieHards, MMAinterviews and The MMA Corner. Prior to covering combat sports, Rob ran his own music website from 2002-2009. Beyond his writing, Rob has trained in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. He is a Colorado native that works as a mechanical engineer during the day. In his free time, Rob enjoys watching sports, playing music and working on cars.

Related Posts

Copyright © 2014 - 2020 Combat Press. All Rights Reserved.