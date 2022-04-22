Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche Results

On Friday, Apr. 22, Bellator will host Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche, live from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. The event features a flyweight title bout between Juliana Velasquez and Liz Carmouche.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche – for the flyweight title

Enrique Barzola vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello

Christian Edwards vs. Grant Neal

Manny Muro vs. Nate Andrews

Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco

Dante Schiro vs. Scotty Hao

Makoa Cooper vs. Blake Perry