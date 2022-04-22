Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche Results

On Friday, Apr. 22, Bellator will host Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche, live from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. The event features a flyweight title bout between Juliana Velasquez and Liz Carmouche.
The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche – for the flyweight title
Enrique Barzola vs. Nikita Mikhailov
Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello
Christian Edwards vs. Grant Neal
Manny Muro vs. Nate Andrews
Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco
Dante Schiro vs. Scotty Hao
Makoa Cooper vs. Blake Perry
Enrique Barzola vs. Nikita Mikhailov
Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello
Christian Edwards vs. Grant Neal
Manny Muro vs. Nate Andrews
Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco
Dante Schiro vs. Scotty Hao
Makoa Cooper vs. Blake Perry