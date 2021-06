Top Rank on ESPN: Stevenson vs. Nakathila Results

On Saturday, June 12, Top Rank Boxing returns to Las Vegas for Stevenson vs. Nakathila.

In the night’s headliner, Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila battle for the WBO interim junior lightweight title.

The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main card aired on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

