UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Procházka Results

On Saturday, May 1, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Procházka from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes takes on the Czech Republic’s Jiří Procházka. Reyes enters the match-up looking to snap a two-fight skid after losing to then-champion Jon Jones and then to current titleholder Jan Błachowicz. Procházka carries an 11-fight winning streak, including a second-round finish of Volkan Oezdimir in his UFC debut.
The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson
Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby
Sean Strickland vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann
Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina
Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro
Gabriel Benítez vs. Jonathan Pearce
Kai Kamaka III vs. TJ Brown
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Sam Hughes
Andreas Michailidis vs. KB Bhullar
Luke Sanders vs. Felipe Colares