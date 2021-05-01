UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Procházka Results

On Saturday, May 1, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Procházka from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes takes on the Czech Republic’s Jiří Procházka. Reyes enters the match-up looking to snap a two-fight skid after losing to then-champion Jon Jones and then to current titleholder Jan Błachowicz. Procházka carries an 11-fight winning streak, including a second-round finish of Volkan Oezdimir in his UFC debut.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

