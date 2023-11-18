UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Results

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle of top-15 middleweights Brendan Allen and Paul Craig.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Jake Matthews vs. Michael Morales

Jordan Leavitt vs. Chase Hooper

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

Amanda Ribas vs. Luana Pinheiro

Uros Medic vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Nikolas Motta vs. Trey Ogden

Lucie Pudilová vs. Ailin Perez

Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado

Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito

Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson

Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam

Lucas Alexander vs. Jeka Saragih

Carlos Leroy Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin