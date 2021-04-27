Home
Edmen Shahbazyan (T) (Dave Mandel/Combat Press)
UFC 262’s Edmen Shahbazyan: With Lessons Learned, Ready to Get Back in the Win Column

Combat Press

UFC middleweight Edmen Shahbazyan has learned his lessons.

After suffering the first loss of his career against Derek Brunson, the Glendale Fight Club product faces off with Jack Hermansson at UFC 262 on May 15. Shahbazyan and his coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, sat down to discuss how the fighter has refocused his training.

The pair also discussed the opportunity to spar with former GLORY Kickboxing light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov in preparation for the clash with Hermansson.

All footage shot and edited by Cynthia Vance for Combat Press.