ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee Weigh-In Results

On Friday, Nov. 18, ONE Championship will host ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features two title bouts.

The event airs in its entirety live on Amazon Prime Video with the lead card starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Nov. 17. Check below for full weigh-in results.

FULL RESULTS Kiamrian Abbasov (186.25)* vs. Christian Lee (185) – for the welterweight title

Muay Thai bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (135) vs. Joseph Lasiri (133.5) – for the flyweight title

Bibiano Fernandes ()** vs. Stephen Loman ()**

Muay Thai bout: Cosmo Alexandre (183.5) vs. Juan Cervantes (184.25)

Kevin Belingon (144) vs. Kim Jae Woong (144.5)

Muay Thai bout: Jonathan Haggerty (144.75)** vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (144.5)

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu (184.25) vs. Isi Fitikefu (184.75)

Grappling bout: Danielle Kelly (114.5) vs. Mariia Molchanova (112.5)

Muay Thai bout: Liam Nolan (169.25) vs. Eddie Abasolo (167.5)

* – Abbasov officially missed weight and was stripped of title; Lee can still earn title with win

** – Fighter missed hydration; bout will proceed if fighters pass hydration and agree to catchweight