ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee Preview and Predictions

The fourth edition of ONE Championship’s partnership with Amazon Prime goes down on Friday, Nov. 18, in US primetime. ONE on Prime Video 4 features two title fights – the flyweight Muay Thai championship and the welterweight MMA championship. The fight card currently has nine bouts between MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

In the main event, the ONE lightweight king, Christian Lee, looks to become a two-division champion by dethroning welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov. ‘The Warrior’ would become the fourth ONE Championship fighter to claim champ-champ status, joining Martin Nguyen, Aung La N Sang, and Reinier De Ridder.

The always entertaining Rodtang Jitmuangnon returns in the co-main event to defend the flyweight Muay Thai title. Rodtang is taking on current strawweight champion Joseph Lasiri, who is daring to be great by becoming a two-division champion.

ONE on Prime Video 4 also features a potential number-one contender fight between bantamweights Stephen Loman and Bibiano Fernandes. Loman could be the next world champion out of Team Lakay, but he needs to get through Fernandes, who lost the bantamweight title in his last fight.

ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee airs in its entirety live on Amazon Prime Video with the lead card starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Kiamrian Abbasov puts his welterweight title on the line against lightweight champion Christian Lee; does Abbasov successfully defend or does Lee become a two-division champion?

Kiamrian Abbasov is returning to the welterweight division after attempting to become a two-division champion against Reinier De Ridder. Abbasov was out-sized and suffered a disappointing third-round submission loss. The welterweight champion is now looking to take De Ridder’s role against Christian Lee.

Lee is a next-generation fighter who is well-rounded and experienced at a young age. Abbasov needs to use his size advantage and wear Lee down with clinches/takedowns. Meanwhile, ‘The Warrior’ has a speed advantage which could give the welterweight champion trouble in the striking department. The lightweight champion should be able to maintain distance and become a two-division champion after a tough decision win.

Joseph Lasiri also looks to become a two-division champion when he moves up to flyweight to take on Rodtang Jitmuangnon; how does this Muay Thai bout play out?

Joseph Lasiri shocked the Muay Thai world when he beat Prajanchai PK.Saenchai to become the ONE strawweight world champion. Lasiri is looking for another massive upset against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Rodtang is currently 10-0 in Muay Thai with ONE Championship.

Rodtang’s ruthless aggression and durability are nearly impossible for his opponents to avoid. Lasiri is gritty and has good fundamentals, but he needs to keep moving to prevent Rodtang from finding an opportunity to unload. It will likely be a brutal night for Lasiri as ‘The Iron Man’ retains the flyweight Muay Thai title again.

This is the first time Bibiano Fernandes will make the walk to the cage since he lost his bantamweight championship; can he get back on track and defeat Stephen Loman?

Bibiano Fernandes dominated the ONE bantamweight division before John Lineker ended his title reign. Concerns over Fernandes being able to bounce back at 42 years old have surfaced after being violently knocked out by Lineker. With that said, ‘The Flash’ is dangerous and has the experience to beat any bantamweight on the ONE Championship roster.

Waiting for Fernandes is Team Lakay’s Stephen Loman, who is 2-0 in the promotion since debuting in Dec. 2021. Loman is widely-expected to fight for the title one day, but he need must prove himself against the former champion.

Fernandes has an impressive grappling background that is sometimes ignored during wild striking encounters. If the fight stays standing, Loman is more accurate and quick. If the fight goes to the ground, Fernandes could find more consistent success. Nonetheless, Loman is evolving into a world champion and should be able to get a knockout.

Which fight is the sleeper matchup on this card?

The sleeper matchup is a welterweight MMA bout between Ruslan Emilbek Uulu and Isi Fitikefu. ‘Snow Leopard’ holds a record of 19-3, with a first-round submission in his last fight to advance his promotional record to 2-2. Fitikefu is making his ONE debut with a 7-0 record, including five wins inside the distance.

Fitikefu is a wrecking ball that will be headhunting. Meanwhile, ‘Snow Leopard’ has finished fourteen of his nineteen wins. Emilbek has too much experience to get bulldozed by ‘Doxz,’ which could lead to an all-out brawl. If this ONE on Prime Video 4 matchup goes the distance, the preliminary welterweight bout can potentially be the fight of the night.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card (Prime Video, 10 p.m. ET) WW Championship: Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Christian Lee Lee FlyW Muay Thai Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Joseph Lasiri Rodtang BW: Bibiano Fernandes vs. Stephen Loman Loman WW Muay Thai: Cosmo Alexandre vs. Juan Cervantes Alexandre BW: Kevin Belingon vs. Kim Jae Woong Woong Lead Card (Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET) BW Muay Thai: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Vladimir Kuzmin Haggerty WW: Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Isi Fitikefu Emilbek AtomW Submission Grappling: Danielle Kelly vs. Mariia Molchanova Kelly LW Muay Thai: Liam Nolan vs. Eddie Abasolo Nolan