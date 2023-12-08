ONE Championship to Hold First Event in Middle East with ONE 166

Per a press release on Wednesday, ONE Championship is set for a massive event in Qatar. ONE 166: Qatar will go down live at Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, Mar. 1.

While no matchups were announced, it was stated there would be five world championships on the line at the flagship event series for the promotion.

“I’m thrilled to announce ONE Championship’s return to the Middle East with one of our biggest events ever. We’re building a spectacular card that is stacked from top to bottom, which will feature World Championship fights across all of our martial arts disciplines,” ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in the release.

Advertisement



“We can’t wait to put on a show for the greatest fans on earth and would like to thank Qatar Tourism, Media City Qatar, and Ooredoo for teaming with us to make history.”

The event will mark ONE’s first foray into the Middle Eastern market.

What is expected to be a star-studded lineup should make ONE 166 one of the 2024’s first major events, and Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi echoed the ONE co-founder’s excitement at the press event.

“Qatar Tourism is delighted to be the Official Event Host, Presenting Partner, and VIP Lounge Sponsor of what will be the biggest ONE Championship event the region has ever seen. This exciting addition to Qatar’s world-class roster of events reinforces our commitment to bringing exceptional experiences that resonate with local and global audiences,” .

“As we strategically position ourselves as a hub for diverse and dynamic experiences, the partnership with ONE Championship showcases our dedication to hosting world-class sports and entertainment year-round for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Announcements for ONE 166: Qatar are expected in the coming weeks. Tickets are already on sale for the massive event, which can be purchased here.

ONE 166 will air on beIN Sports in the region with global broadcast information being announced at a later date.