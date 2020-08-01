On Saturday, Aug. 1, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 31st event on ESPN+.
In the night’s main event, veteran middleweight Derek Brunson collides with undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan. Brunson has bounced back from a lose to current champion Israel Adesanya with a pair of decision victories. The 22-year-old Shahbazyan will make his fifth UFC appearance, having scored three straight stoppages.
The co-main event takes place in the women’s flyweight division as top contender Joanne Calderwood takes on former Invicta FC champion Jennifer Maia.
The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia
Vicente Luque vs. Randy Brown
Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green
Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles
Frankie Saenz vs. Jonathan Martinez
Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Johnny Munoz vs. Nathan Maness
Jamall Emmers vs. Vincent Cachero
Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Durden
