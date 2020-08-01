On Saturday, Aug. 1, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 31st event on ESPN+.

In the night’s main event, veteran middleweight Derek Brunson collides with undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan. Brunson has bounced back from a lose to current champion Israel Adesanya with a pair of decision victories. The 22-year-old Shahbazyan will make his fifth UFC appearance, having scored three straight stoppages.

The co-main event takes place in the women’s flyweight division as top contender Joanne Calderwood takes on former Invicta FC champion Jennifer Maia.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.