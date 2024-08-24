UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho Results

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle of middleweight contenders.
The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET with the main card also airing on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho
Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci
Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin
Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos
Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall
José Medina vs. Zach Reese
Viacheslav Borshchev def. James Llontop by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Josiane Nunes by split decision (27–30, 29–28, 29–28)
Cong Wang def. Victoria Leonardo by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:02
