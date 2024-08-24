UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho Results

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Borralho, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle of middleweight contenders.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET with the main card also airing on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho

Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci

Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin

Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos

Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall

José Medina vs. Zach Reese

Viacheslav Borshchev def. James Llontop by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Josiane Nunes by split decision (27–30, 29–28, 29–28)

Cong Wang def. Victoria Leonardo by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:02