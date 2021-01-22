UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, Jan. 23, the UFC will host UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the night’s main event, former interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier rematches former two-division champion Conor McGregor. The pair met previously at UFC 178, with Ireland’s McGregor scoring a first-round knockout of the Louisiana native. Poirier has tasted defeat just once in his last eight Octagon appearances, a submission loss to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was most recently in the cage against Dan Hooker in June, earning “Fight of the Night” honors. McGregor, meanwhile, got back in the win column last January with a first-round stoppage of Donald Cerrone. Prior to that, McGregor was submitted by the aforementioned Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET. Four additional preliminary-card bouts follow at 8 p.m. ET on both ESPN and ESPN+, with the five-fight main card airing on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Jan. 22.

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Main Card

ESPN Preliminary Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Dustin Poirier () vs. Conor McGregor ()Dan Hooker () vs. Michael Chandler ()Jessica Eye () vs. Joanne Calderwood ()Matt Frevola () vs. Ottman Azaitar ()Marina Rodriguez () vs. Amanda Ribas ()Arman Tsarukyan () vs. Nasrat Haqparast ()Brad Tavares () vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior ()Julianna Peña () vs. Sara McMann ()Khalil Rountree () vs. Marcin Prachnio ()Andrew Sanchez () vs. Makhmud Muradov ()Nik Lentz () vs. Movsar Evloev ()Amir Albazi () vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov ()