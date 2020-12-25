ONE Championship: Collision Course II Results

On Friday, Dec. 25, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Collision Course II.

In the night’s headliner, Jamal Yusupov and Sammy Sana square off in a Muay Thai bout. The pair have each scored wins over Yodsanklai Fairtex under the ONE banner, with Yusupov knocking out the living legend and Sana edging him in the promotion’s featherweight grand prix. Both men look to inch closer to title contention when they meet on Christmas Day.

The night’s co-main event pits Kairat Akhmetov against Dae Hwan Kim in a catchweight contest.

One additional Muay Thai contest and three other MMA fights fill out the card.

The event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.