On Friday, Nov. 20, Invicta Fighting Championships will host its 43rd event from Kansas City, Kan.
The event was slated to be headlined by a strawweight title fight between Emily Ducote and Mexico’s Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz. However, COVID-19 forced the bout to be postponed to a later date.
The new headliner features the featherweight debut of PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka will take on Colorado’s Courtney King.
The action airs live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Stephanie Geltmacher vs. Caitlin Sammons
Brittney Cloudy vs. Hope Chase
Alexa Culp vs. Meaghan Penning
Juliana Miller vs. Kendal Holowell