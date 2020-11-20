On Friday, Nov. 20, Invicta Fighting Championships will host its 43rd event from Kansas City, Kan.

The event was slated to be headlined by a strawweight title fight between Emily Ducote and Mexico’s Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz. However, COVID-19 forced the bout to be postponed to a later date.

The new headliner features the featherweight debut of PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka will take on Colorado’s Courtney King.

The action airs live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 8 p.m. ET.