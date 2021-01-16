Brave CF 46 Results: Eldarov Retains, Bagautinov Cruises

On Saturday, Jan. 16, Brave CF 46 took place from the Wow Arena in Sochi, Russia.
In the night’s main event, the promotion’s super lightweight belt was on the line between champion Eldar Eldarov and challenger Leonardo Mafra.
Also on the card, UFC veteran Ali Bagautinov took on Oleg Lichkovakha.
The action kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on Fite TV pay-per-view.
Ali Bagautinov def. Oleg Lichkovakha by unanimous decision
Roman Bogatov def. Nurzhan Akishev by unanimous decision
Konstantin Erokhin def. Zhyrgalbek Chomonov by knockout (punches). Round 2, 0:41
Magomed Abdusalamov vs. Andrey Lezhnev ruled a no-contest (accidental headbutt). Round 1, 4:17
Abdysalam Uulu Kubanychiev def. Jahongir Saidjamolov by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:05
Khunkar-Pasha Osmaev def. Yuriy Verenitsen by unanimous decision
Murtaza Talha Ali def. Dmitriy Krivulets by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:40
Murad Bilarov def. Fedor Babich by submission (kimura). Round 2, 1:42
Magomed Kamalov def. Zokirjon Khoshimov by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:41
Said Surkhaev def. Erkinbai Abdusalamov by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 3:04