Brave CF 46 Results: Eldarov Retains, Bagautinov Cruises

On Saturday, Jan. 16, Brave CF 46 took place from the Wow Arena in Sochi, Russia.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s super lightweight belt was on the line between champion Eldar Eldarov and challenger Leonardo Mafra.

Also on the card, UFC veteran Ali Bagautinov took on Oleg Lichkovakha.

The action kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on Fite TV pay-per-view.