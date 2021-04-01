Brave CF 50: Al-Silawi vs. Naurdiev Live Stream and Results

On Thursday, April, Brave CF will host Brave CF 50: Al-Silawi vs. Naurdiev from the Arad Fort in Bahrain.
In the night’s main event, Jarrah Al-Silawi defends his super welterweight title against promotional newcomer Ismail Naurdiev.
Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as current middleweight champion Mohammad Fakhreddine looks to become the first two-division titleholder as he squares off with Mohamed Said Maalem for the light heavyweight title.
Also on the card, the promotion’s flyweight tournament continues as UFC veterans Ali Bagautinov and Dustin Ortiz lock horns and Velimurad Alkhasov meet another Octagon alum in Zach Makovsky.
The action airs free below via Fite TV at 10:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. Mohamed Said Maalem – for light heavyweight title
Ali Bagautinov vs. Dustin Ortiz – flyweight tournament quarterfinal
Velimurad Alkhasov vs. Zach Makovsky – flyweight tournament quarterfinal
Amin Ayoub vs. Mashrabjon Ruziboev
Issa Isakov vs. Marcel Grabinski
Kevin Ruart vs. Louis Glismann
Valeriu Mircea vs. Omar Solomonov
Anton Turkalj vs. Konstantin Soldatov
Brad Katona vs. Borislav Nikolić
Rustam Chsiev vs. Brendan Lesar
Carl Booth vs. Carlos Belloso
Bair Shtepin vs. Alexander Keshtov
Shoaib Yousaf vs. Steven Goncalves
Felipe Silva vs. Maciej Gierszewski
Magomed Magomedov vs. Yann Liasse
Abdulmanap Magomedov vs. Glenn McVeigh