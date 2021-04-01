Brave CF 50: Al-Silawi vs. Naurdiev Live Stream and Results

On Thursday, April, Brave CF will host Brave CF 50: Al-Silawi vs. Naurdiev from the Arad Fort in Bahrain.

In the night’s main event, Jarrah Al-Silawi defends his super welterweight title against promotional newcomer Ismail Naurdiev.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as current middleweight champion Mohammad Fakhreddine looks to become the first two-division titleholder as he squares off with Mohamed Said Maalem for the light heavyweight title.

Also on the card, the promotion’s flyweight tournament continues as UFC veterans Ali Bagautinov and Dustin Ortiz lock horns and Velimurad Alkhasov meet another Octagon alum in Zach Makovsky.

The action airs free below via Fite TV at 10:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.