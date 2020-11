On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the first of back-to-back events, as CFFC 88 takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the night’s main event, Contender Series veteran and former Ring of Combat bantamweight champion Phil Caracappa meets promotional newcomer Tycen Lynn of Washington.

The co-main features UFC veteran Darrell Horcher, who takes on Russia’s Vadim Ogar.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.