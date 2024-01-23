Tenshin Nasukawa Stays Unbeaten in Boxing with TKO of Luis Robles

The fighting prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa was able to out-point Luis Robles in a boxing match en route to a TKO victory by way of an ankle injury. Nasukawa looked sharp and quick, controlling the fight until a corner call stopped the bout.

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Luis Robles Results

During the fight, Japan’s Nasukawa got off to a great start. In the first two rounds, the 25-year-old athlete showed great footwork and ring awareness, as he danced around his Mexican-born opponent, controlling the center. Nasukawa did well, building off of the jab and attacking the body with vicious hooks.

The quick jab of Nasukawa was working overtime – snapping, doubling, and tripling up, plus building into lead hook combinations. He was showing his speed advantage and winning rounds from his jab work.

Between Rounds 3 and 4, Mexico’s Robles sat on the stool. There was confusion, as he took his shoes off. An ankle injury caused the end of the fight. Robles was unable to continue due to an injury and could not rise from the stool. Officially, it was declared a TKO in Round 3 at 3:00 for Nasukawa.

Nasukawa is a former world-champion kickboxer. After a lengthy undefeated career in kickboxing, the Japanese phenom vacated his title to begin boxing. Since 2023 he has built a perfect 3-0 record.