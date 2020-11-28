On Saturday, Nov. 28, Fight Exclusive Night will hold its 31st event from Łódź, Poland

The event is headlined by three title fights, including a featherweight rematch between Daniel Rutkowski and Adrian Zieliński. Rutkowski took the pair’s first meeting by decision in October of 2019.

The action airs on Fite TV PPV live above at 12 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

