On Saturday, Nov. 28, Fight Exclusive Night will hold its 31st event from Łódź, Poland
The event is headlined by three title fights, including a featherweight rematch between Daniel Rutkowski and Adrian Zieliński. Rutkowski took the pair’s first meeting by decision in October of 2019.
The action airs on Fite TV PPV live above at 12 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Adam Kowalski vs. Marcin Wójcik – for light heavyweight title
Sebastian Romanowski vs. Jonas Magard – for bantamweight title
Łukasz Borowski vs. Paweł Trybała
Marcin Naruszczka vs. Ivan Čosić
Kamil Gniadek vs. Piotr Poniedziałek
Marcin Filipczak vs. Saeed Younsi
Kacper Formela vs. Edgar Davalos