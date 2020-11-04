On Wednesday, Nov. 4, UFC President Dana White will host the eighth installment of season four of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.
The event airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Carlos Ulberg vs. Bruno Oliveira
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Edson Gomez
Gloria De Paula vs. Pauline Macias
Vince Murdock vs. Luis Saldana
Oscar Cota vs. Jared Vanderaa
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Edson Gomez
Gloria De Paula vs. Pauline Macias
Vince Murdock vs. Luis Saldana
Oscar Cota vs. Jared Vanderaa