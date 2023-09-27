Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 8 Results

On Tuesday, Sep. 26, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 8, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured prospects vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

Mario Piazzon def. Alexander Soldatkin by disqualification (illegal knee to grounded opponent). Round 3, 0:20

*Danny Silva def. *Angel Pacheco by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

*Ernesta Kerackaite def. *Carli Judice by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

*Vinicius Oliveira def. Victor Madrigal by KO (punch). Round 1, 3:02 Advertisement

