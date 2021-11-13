Bellator 271 Results: Cyborg Blasts Kavanagh in Round One

On Friday, Nov. 12, Bellator hosted Bellator 271, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event featured a featherweight title fight between Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Sinead Kavanagh.

The preliminary card kicked off live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Cris “Cyborg” Justino def. Sinead Kavanagh by knockout (punch). Round 1, – for the featherweight title

Linton Vassell def. Tyrell Fortune by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Aaron Pico def. Justin Gonzales by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Arlene Blencowe def. Pam Sorenson by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Steve Mowry def. Rakim Cleveland by submission (kimura). Round 1, 3:28

Bruna Ellen def. Desiree Yanez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Roman Faraldo def. Robert Turnquest by KO (flying knee). Round 1, 1:17

Cody Law def. Colton Hamm by KO (strikes). Round 1, 4:21

Valerie Loureda def. Taylor Turner by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Muhammad DeReese by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ethan Hughes def. Mahmoud Sebie by TKO (ground strikes). Round 3, 4:05