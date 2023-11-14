Seksan Discusses His 200th Win at ONE Fight Night 16

Seksan Or Kwanmuang became an immediate standout when ONE Championship kicked off its weekly combat series, ONE Friday Fights, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

After six consecutive victories there, the Thai striking star moved to the promotion’s flagship platform and debuted in U.S. primetime at ONE Fight Night 16 on Nov. 3.

Although he couldn’t get a stoppage victory against Algerian star Karim Bennoui, “The Man Who Yields To No One” kept his promotional record perfect and capped off an impressive year by going 7-0 in ONE.

“The Surgeon” stepped up to take the match at the eleventh hour, and he didn’t shy away from the action, which earned Seksan’s admiration.

“Yes, it was a bit difficult for me to make adjustments because, as you know, it was a bit short notice. I watched some of his previous fights, and he seemed to be a very tough fighter. He was tough, and I’m happy I was able to win,” he told ONE.

“Yes, [I was impressed]. I think he’s tough. He’s very strong. And he got struck by me so many times, but he was still standing. I think he’s a very good fighter, and I think his heart is very big. I respect him,” the Thai star remarked.

Not only did Seksan claim another win in ONE at the star-studded event, but it stood as his 200th career victory. The remarkable number is something few fighters reach in any combat sport, so for the 34-year-old to do so is truly special.

After the match, he reflected on his incredible year and showed his appreciation to ONE.

“I am very happy to be able to get the 200th win of my career here in ONE Championship. I’m very honored. This has been the best year of my career, and I would like to thank both the ONE Championship team and my team for supporting me,” Seksan said.

“I would love to thank everyone who has always supported me, and I promise to always do my best and put on the best shows for you guys.”

What comes next for the man with one of the best nicknames in martial arts? He isn’t sure, but there are ideas in his head.

“The Man Who Yields To No One” wants to bring his talents to the United States – or any of the many places that ONE plans to travel to in the near future. And he wants to continue putting on a show for the fans with his aggressive style.

Seksan is willing to leave it to the higher-ups in the world’s largest martial arts organization to decide when and who he fights next. But if it were up to him, he’d be interested in running it back with an opponent he feels he has unfinished business with.

“I would love to go fight in the U.S. or other countries. That would be one of my dreams. But for the next opponent, I’m not sure. It’s up to ONE Championship. I can face anyone at 140 pounds,” he said.

“I would like to get a rematch with Sean Clancy, an opponent who I faced at ONE Friday Fights. He took an elbow, and I got the TKO, but I feel like he still had enough energy to keep going. If possible, I would like to fight him again.”