Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov Added to ONE Fight Night 15

An explosive featherweight World Title tilt has been added to ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon. The stacked event, slated for Friday, Oct. 6 on U.S. primetime via Prime Video, will now see Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov battle it out for the ONE interim featherweight MMA championship.

With current king Tang Kai sidelined due to injuries, ONE Championship has brought back its former king to contend with a rising challenger.

Le took the division by storm when he debuted in 2019. After three highlight-reel knockouts, he challenged then-champion Martin Nguyen and scored an electrifying KO finish to become the new titleholder.

After a quick 56-second defense against Garry Tonon, Le met Tang last August. Although it was a close battle, the Chinese athlete edged him out on the scorecards.

But a year on that defeat, the American-Vietnamese star will return to try to assume the throne once more.

Much like how Le quickly made a name for himself when he arrived in the world’s largest martial arts organzation, Freymanov’s run so far has been electric.

The Russian standout bested Nguyen by first-round TKO to instantly become a threat in the division late last September. He followed that performance up this past June with a first-round submission win over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 11.

After the win, Freymanov called out Le for a match – little did he know it would have gold on the line.

The World Title tussle continues to add intrigue to ONE Fight Night 15. Bangkok will be buzzing for the incredible ONE featherweight Muay Thai championship main event between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Le vs. Freymanov will make it a fun featherweight spectacular on October 6.

ONE Fight Night 15 airs live and free on Prime Video for all Amazon Prime subscribers based in the U.S. and Canada. The event begins on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.