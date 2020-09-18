On Friday, Sept. 18, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host its second night of consecutive events, as CFFC 85 takes place at the Horseshoe Tunica Hotel and Casino in Tunica, Miss.

The event is headlined by an interim welterweight title match-up between Mike Hill and Bobby Lee. The Canadian Hill is a WSOF and appeared on The Ultimate Fighter. Lee has been a staple of LFA and RFA events, and will be making his CFFC debut.

CFFC 85 airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

