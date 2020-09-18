On Friday, Sept. 18, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host its second night of consecutive events, as CFFC 85 takes place at the Horseshoe Tunica Hotel and Casino in Tunica, Miss.
The event is headlined by an interim welterweight title match-up between Mike Hill and Bobby Lee. The Canadian Hill is a WSOF and appeared on The Ultimate Fighter. Lee has been a staple of LFA and RFA events, and will be making his CFFC debut.
CFFC 85 airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Mike Hill vs. Bobby Lee – for interim welterweight title
Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Trevor Ollison
Jose Mariscal vs. Sean Soriano
Chris Sorrell vs. Montel Williams
Mike Anderson vs. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov
Loren Thibodeaux vs. Eddy Torres
Jordan Seufzer vs. Marcelo Nunes
Trinity Swint vs. Dakota Smith (a)
Donny Ross vs. Lance Abero (a)
Nathan Mitchell vs. Jay Henry (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest