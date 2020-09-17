On Thursday, Sept. 17, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host its first night of consecutive events, as CFFC 84 takes place at the Horseshoe Tunica Hotel and Casino in Tunica, Miss.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight title bout as Jared Scoggins takes on Thomas Vasquez. Scoggins enters his CFFC debut having won four straight. Vasquez is a Bellator veteran who has finished two of his last three fights.

CFFC 84 airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement