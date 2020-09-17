On Thursday, Sept. 17, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host its first night of consecutive events, as CFFC 84 takes place at the Horseshoe Tunica Hotel and Casino in Tunica, Miss.
The event is headlined by a bantamweight title bout as Jared Scoggins takes on Thomas Vasquez. Scoggins enters his CFFC debut having won four straight. Vasquez is a Bellator veteran who has finished two of his last three fights.
CFFC 84 airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jared Scoggins vs. Thomas Vasquez – for bantamweight title
Pat Sabatini vs. Jordan Titoni
Zachary Hicks vs. Reginald Adams
Ryot Waller vs. Nah-shon Burrell
Jay Wilson vs. Trevor Wallace
Jose Perez vs. Brandon Gaitor
Thomas Majeski def. Will Beard by TKO. Round 1, 1:36
Jon Cunningham vs. Javontay Reggans (a)
Jonny Morales vs. Cameron Phillips (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest