Bellator 289: Stots vs. Sabatello Weigh-In Results

On Friday, Dec. 9, Bellator will host Bellator 289: Stots vs. Sabatello, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The event features an interim bantamweight title bout between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello and a flyweight title fight between Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez.

The Bellator 289 preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Dec. 8. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Raufeon Stots (134.4) vs. Danny Sabatello (135) – for the interim bantamweight title and grand prix semifinal

Champ Liz Carmouche (124.8) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124.2) – for the flyweight title

Magomed Magomedov (134.4) vs. Patchy Mix (135) – bantamweight grand prix semifinal

Anthony Adams (185.4) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.6)

Ilara Joanne (124.8) vs. Denise Kielholtz (124.2)

Cody Law (145.4) vs. Cris Lencioni (146)

Kyle Crutchmer (170.8) vs. Jaleel Willis (170)

Kevin Boehm (145.1) vs. Kai Kamaka (145.2)

Mark Lemminger (170.8) vs. Michael Lombardo (169.8)

Pat Downey (185.8) vs. Christian Echols (185.4)

Cass Bell (136) vs. Jared Scoggins (135.2)