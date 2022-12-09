Bellator 289: Stots vs. Sabatello Results

On Friday, Dec. 9, Bellator will host Bellator 289: Stots vs. Sabatello, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The event features an interim bantamweight title bout between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello and a flyweight title fight between Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez.

The Bellator 289 preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello – for the interim bantamweight title and grand prix semifinal

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez – for the flyweight title

Patchy Mix def. Magomed Magomedov by technical submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 2:39 – bantamweight grand prix semifinal

Dalton Rosta def. Anthony Adams by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Ilara Joanne def. Denise Kielholtz by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 30-27)

Jaleel Willis def. Kyle Crutchmer by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Cris Lencioni def. Cody Law by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Christian Echols def. Pat Downey by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:27

Kai Kamaka III def. Kevin Boehm by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 2:23

Michael Lombardo def. Mark Lemminger by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:23

Cass Bell def. Jared Scoggins by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)