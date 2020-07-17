Search
On Saturday, July 18, the UFC hosts the third event from “Fight Island” as it again visits the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s flyweight belt is on the line as Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez meet for a second time. In the pair’s first meeting, the Brazilian Figueiredo missed weight, but ultimately finished Benavidez in the second round of the February match-up. The finish was preceded by an inadvertent clash of heads, so coupled with the weight issues, an immediate rematch was scheduled between the two flyweight elite.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET. The main card followed at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, July 17.

ESPN+ Main Card
Deiveson Figueiredo () vs. Joseph Benavidez () – for flyweight title
Jack Hermansson () vs. Kelvin Gastelum ()
Marc Diakiese () vs. Rafael Fiziev ()
Ariane Lipski () vs. Luana Carolina ()
Alexandre Pantoja () vs. Askar Askarov ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Roman Dolidze () vs. Khadis Ibragimov ()
Grant Dawson () vs. Nad Narimani ()
Joe Duffy () vs. Joel Alvarez ()
Brett Johns () vs. Montel Jackson ()
Malcolm Gordon () vs. Amir Albazi ()
Davi Ramos () vs. Arman Tsarukyan ()
Carlos Felipe () vs. Sergey Spivac ()

Rob Tatum
Rob Tatum
Assistant Editor

Rob Tatum has been covering combat sports since 2009. He provides radio content for Between Rounds Radio and his past work has appeared on Bleacher Report, MMA DieHards, MMAinterviews and The MMA Corner. Prior to covering combat sports, Rob ran his own music website from 2002-2009. Beyond his writing, Rob has trained in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai. He is a Colorado native that works as a mechanical engineer during the day. In his free time, Rob enjoys watching sports, playing music and working on cars.

