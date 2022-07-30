UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 Results

On Saturday, Jul. 30, the UFC will host UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2, live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex. The event features a bantamweight title rematch between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.
The UFC 277 early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card follows on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m. ET. The action then moves to ESPN+ pay-per-view for the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes
Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith
Alex Morono vs. Matt Semelsberger
Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab
Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa García
Michael Morales vs. Adam Fugitt
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Joselyne Edwards
Nick Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
Orion Cosce vs. Mike “Blood Diamond” Mathetha
