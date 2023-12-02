On Saturday, Dec. 2, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan Results, live from Moody Center in Austin, Tex. The event features a battle of top-10 lightweights.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. The main card also airs on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila

Cody Brundage def. Zach Reese by KO (slam and strikes). Round 1, 1:49

Drakkar Klose def. Joe Solecki by KO (slam). Round 1, 1:41

Rodolfo Bellato def. Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:17

Jared Gooden def. Wellington Turman by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:11

Veronica Hardy def. Jamey-Lyn Horth by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)