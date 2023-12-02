On Saturday, Dec. 2, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan Results, live from Moody Center in Austin, Tex. The event features a battle of top-10 lightweights.
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. The main card also airs on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green
Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
Cody Brundage def. Zach Reese by KO (slam and strikes). Round 1, 1:49
Drakkar Klose def. Joe Solecki by KO (slam). Round 1, 1:41
Rodolfo Bellato def. Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:17
Jared Gooden def. Wellington Turman by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:11
Veronica Hardy def. Jamey-Lyn Horth by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green
Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
Cody Brundage def. Zach Reese by KO (slam and strikes). Round 1, 1:49
Drakkar Klose def. Joe Solecki by KO (slam). Round 1, 1:41
Rodolfo Bellato def. Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:17
Jared Gooden def. Wellington Turman by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:11
Veronica Hardy def. Jamey-Lyn Horth by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)