Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns this weekend with its 11th event.
In the night’s main event, UFC and Strikeforce veteran Isaac Vallie-Flagg tangles with former World Series of Fighting title challenger Luis Palomino with the BKFC 155-pound title on the line.
BKFC 11 takes place in Oxford, Miss., and can be watched above beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Isaac Vallie-Flagg vs. Luis Palomino – for lightweight title
Frank Tate vs. Dillon Cleckler
Will Chope vs. Joseph Elmore
Kaleb Harris vs. Elvin Brito
Bobby Taylor vs. Louis Hernandez
Tee Cummins vs. John McAllister
Chris Sarro vs. Billy Martin
Detrailous Webster vs. Linc Battee
Jeremy Rogers vs. Jeff Denton
