Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns this weekend with its 11th event.

In the night’s main event, UFC and Strikeforce veteran Isaac Vallie-Flagg tangles with former World Series of Fighting title challenger Luis Palomino with the BKFC 155-pound title on the line.

BKFC 11 takes place in Oxford, Miss., and can be watched above beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.