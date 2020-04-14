The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast has undergone a drastic change for 2020. The new and improved show will focus not only on fighters, but coaches, fans, and friends of the show in order to bring as many perspectives as possible. Episode 2 features former UFC flyweight title challenger Ian “Uncle Creepy” McCall.

McCall discusses not just life after fighting, but dealing with the COVID-19 lifestyle, family, and his work with psilocybin, commonly known as “magic mushrooms”. McCall explains what he wants to do with his life and how the changes he has made have helped him realize his new passion – facilitating change to help others.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the show to @QuigginsMMA or @CombatPress on Twitter. The video is also available here.