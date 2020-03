On Friday, March 6, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the third installment of its Phoenix Series tournament.

The event was headlined by a bantamweight title fight between unbeaten Lisa Verzosa and UFC veteran Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania. Verzosa — formerly Spangler — had earned four of her five career victories inside the Invicta cage. The Washington-based fighter most recently defeated Kerri Kenneson at Invicta FC 38. Stoliarenko made her promotional debut riding the momentum of a four-fight winning streak. All eight of her career wins had come via first-round armbar submission.

The one-night tournament took place in the bantamweight division and featured a mix of Invicta veterans and promotional newcomers. The field of eight included Kerri Kenneson, Brittney Victoria, Taneisha Tennant, Claire Guthrie, Hope Chase, Taylor Guardado, Julia Ottolino and Serena DeJesus.

Additionally, the event marked the first time that a major MMA organization utilized open scoring.

Below is a photo gallery of the night’s action shot by Jeff Vulgamore of Combat Press. Click an image for a larger version.