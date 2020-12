On Saturday, Dec. 19, the K-1 Group will host Krush.120 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight tournament featuring Begin Yoshioka, Toma Kuroda, Shuto Hagiwara and Mao Hashimoto.

In the night’s co-main event, 18-year-old Toma faces Kodai Inatsu.

Advertisement

The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 3:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.