On Friday, March 6, Invicta Fighting Championships will host the third installment of its Phoenix Series tournament.
The event is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between unbeaten Lisa Verzosa and UFC veteran Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania. Verzosa — formerly Spangler — has earned four of her five career victories inside the Invicta cage. The Washington-based fighter most recently defeated Kerri Kenneson at Invicta FC 38. Stoliarenko makes her promotional debut riding the momentum of a four-fight winning streak. All eight of her career wins have come via first-round armbar submission.
The one-night tournament takes place in the bantamweight division and features a mix of Invicta veterans and promotional newcomers. The field of eight includes Kerri Kenneson, Brittney Victoria, Taneisha Tennant, Claire Guthrie, Hope Chase, Taylor Guardado, Julia Ottolino and Serena DeJesus.
Additionally, the event will mark the first time that a major MMA organization utilizes open scoring.
The event will take place from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. The event will stream live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET.
TBD vs. TBD – bantamweight tournament final
Kay Hansen vs. Liana Pirosin
TBD vs. TBD – bantamweight tournament semifinal
TBD vs. TBD – bantamweight tournament semifinal
Mitzi Merry vs. Morgan Hickam – tournament reserve bout
Kelly Clayton vs. Florina Moeller – tournament reserve bout
Taneisha Tennant vs. Brittney Victoria – bantamweight tournament quarterfinal
Julia Ottolino vs. Hope Chase – bantamweight tournament quarterfinal
Claire Guthrie vs. Taylor Guardado – bantamweight tournament quarterfinal
Kerri Kenneson vs. Serena DeJesus – bantamweight tournament quarterfinal