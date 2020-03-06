On Friday, March 6, Invicta Fighting Championships will host the third installment of its Phoenix Series tournament.

The event is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between unbeaten Lisa Verzosa and UFC veteran Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania. Verzosa — formerly Spangler — has earned four of her five career victories inside the Invicta cage. The Washington-based fighter most recently defeated Kerri Kenneson at Invicta FC 38. Stoliarenko makes her promotional debut riding the momentum of a four-fight winning streak. All eight of her career wins have come via first-round armbar submission.

The one-night tournament takes place in the bantamweight division and features a mix of Invicta veterans and promotional newcomers. The field of eight includes Kerri Kenneson, Brittney Victoria, Taneisha Tennant, Claire Guthrie, Hope Chase, Taylor Guardado, Julia Ottolino and Serena DeJesus.

Additionally, the event will mark the first time that a major MMA organization utilizes open scoring.

The event will take place from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. The event will stream live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET.