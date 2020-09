On Saturday, Sept. 5, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for its 34th event on ESPN+.

In the night’s main event, former title challenger Alistair Overeem clashes with hard-hitting Brazilian Augusto Sakai. The veteran Overeem bounced back from a last-second loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in late 2019 to stop Walt Harris in May. Sakai eked past Blagoy Ivanov in his last outing, which also came in May.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.