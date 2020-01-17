On Saturday, Jan. 18, the UFC will host UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former featherweight and lightweight titleholder Conor McGregor returns to action against longtime veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight match-up. Ireland’s McGregor has competed just once since 2016, a fourth-round submission defeat to current lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cerrone, meanwhile, has fought 11 times over the same stretch, picking up five post-fight bonuses while battling many of the sport’s biggest names. The veteran will look to snap a two-fight skid after dropping back-to-back contests to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

The co-main event will feature a bantamweight rematch between former champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Raquel Pennington. The pair met previously at UFC 184, with Holm claiming a decision victory.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET. The action then shifts to ESPN at 8 p.m. ET for the remainder of the undercard. The pay-per-view main card airs live at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 17. Above is video of the action (courtesy of the UFC), while the results will be posted below as they become available.

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Conor McGregor () vs. Donald Cerrone ()Holly Holm () vs. Raquel Pennington ()Aleksei Oleinik () vs. Maurice Greene ()Claudia Gadelha () vs. Alexa Grasso ()Anthony Pettis () vs. Diego Ferreira ()

ESPN Preliminary Card

Roxanne Modafferi () vs. Maycee Barber ()Andre Fili () vs. Sodiq Yusuff ()Tim Elliott () vs. Askar Askarov ()Drew Dober () vs. Nasrat Haqparast ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Aleksa Camur () vs. Justin Ledet ()Brian Kelleher () vs. Ode Osbourne ()Sabina Mazo () vs. JJ Aldrich ()