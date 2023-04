Toro Promotions: Contreras vs. Valdes Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Friday, Apr. 7, Toro Promotions hosted Contreras vs. Valdes, live from the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. The event featured a WBA Fedebol featherweight title bout between Brandon Valdes and Angel Antonio Contreras.

Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Leonard Carter. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Brandon Valdes def. Angel Antonio Contreras by unanimous decision – for the WBA Fedebol featherweight title

Neeco Macias def. Ramon Ayala by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 5, 3:00

Jon Bryant def. Timothy Parks by unanimous decision

Dante Stone def. Detralious Webster by unanimous decision

Josue Cadena def. Jayden Salway by TKO. Round 3, 0:30

Michael Portales def Margarito Hernandez by unanimous decision

Dario Guerrero-Meneses def. Alejandro Avalos by unanimous decision