On Tuesday, Nov. 10, UFC President Dana White will host the ninth installment of season four of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.
The event airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Mario Sousa vs. Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz
Natan Levy vs. Shaheen Santana
Joe Lowry vs. Nikolas Motta
Stephanie Frausto vs. Luana Pinheiro
Taylor Moore vs. Danny Sabatello
