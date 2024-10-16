Contender Series: Season 8, Ep. 10 Results

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 8, Ep. 10, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured fighters vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Nick Klein def. Heraldo Souza by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 0:37

Luis Gurule def. Nick Piccininni by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Yadier del Valle def. Antonio Monteiro by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Julieta Martinez def. Leslie Hernandez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jonathan Micallef def. Mohamed Ado by technical submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 3:01