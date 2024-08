GLORY 94: Latescu vs. Caceres Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Aug. 31, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 94, live from the Lotto Arena in Antwerp, Belgium. The event features a light heavyweight bout between Stefan Latescu and Caceres, plus much more kickboxing action.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Bally LIVE at 2 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 31. The weigh-in results and video are below.

FULL RESULTS

Berjan Peposhi (64.7 kg/143 lbs) vs. Ayoub Bourrass (65 kg/143 lbs)

Youssef Boughanem (71.8 kg/158 lbs) vs. Angelo Volpe (71.9 kg/159 lbs)

Serkan Özçaglayan (84.1 kg/185 lbs) vs. Jante Nnamadim (84.7 kg/187 lbs)

Sofian Laidouni (108.3 kg/239 lbs) vs. Nico Pereira Horta (133.5 kg/294 lbs)

Jay Overmeer (76.9 kg/170 lbs) vs. Ismail Ouzgni (76.8 kg/169 lbs)

Mory Kromah (94.5 kg/208 lbs) vs. Mohamed Amine (94.4 kg/208 lbs)

James Condé (72.8 kg/160 lbs) vs. Younes Smaili (74.6 kg/164 lbs)

Anwar Ouled-Chaib (77 kg/170 lbs) vs. Cédric Tousch (76.8 kg/169 lbs)

Adam El Hammouchi (65 kg/143 lbs) vs. Andre Santos (64.9 kg/143 lbs)

Karim Taquet (83.6 kg/184 lbs) vs. Rahmani Madani (84.9 kg/187 lbs)

Arman Hambaryan (71 kg/157 lbs) vs. Soufian El Hammouchi (71 kg/157 lbs)

Ismail Ayaadi (77 kg/170 lbs) vs. Abdellah Oussaid (77 kg/170 lbs)

