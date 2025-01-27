LFA 200 Results: Douglas, Clark, Magomedov Earn Unified Titles

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 200: Johns vs. Douglas, live from the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minn. The event featured three title unification bouts.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Lerryan Douglas def. Elijah Johns by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:35 – for the featherweight title

Shannon Clark def. Cheyanne Bowers by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) – for the flyweight title

Shamidkhan Magomedov def. Vanilto Antunes by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:36 – for the welterweight title

Chris Mixan def. Joey Hart by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:10

Devon Lozej def. Enrique Pacheco Parra by KO (body kick). Round 2, 1:44

Alvin Hines def. Matt Adams by submission (strikes). Round 1, 1:48

Ethyn Ewing def. Santos Verdinez by KO (head kick). Round 1, 1:47

Steven Asplund def. Hammer Morton by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 1:29

Jeremy Strobel Jr. def. Shad Walters by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Steve Collins def. Kelton Sneve by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Canon Swanson def. Jake Bower by TKO (punches) Round 1, 3:17

Alex Coover def. Felipe Donis by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:19

Brett Wittmann def. Mac Kuwoski by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:41

Mitchell Wilson def. Brok Hopwood by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 1:41