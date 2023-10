ONE Friday Fights 37 Results: Kacem Outworks Bohic Late, Earns Decision Win

On Friday, Oct. 20, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 37: Bohic vs. Kacem, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured nine Muay Thai bouts and three MMA fights.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Antar Kacem def. Rafi Bohic by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Rittidet Sor Sommai def. Theptaksin Sor Sornsing by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:59

Muay Thai bout: Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai def. Samoynoi Tor Phusuwan by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:30

Muay Thai bout: Petsirichai Detpetchsrithong def. Songfangkhong FA Group by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Kaoklai Chor Hapayak def. Punmongkol Sor Mongkolkarnchang by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:29

Muay Thai bout: Tahaneak Nayokatasala def. Mahahin Nakbinalaiyon by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai def. Taiki Naito by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Aslamjon Ortikov def. Pethuahin Jitmuangnon by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 0:50

Muay Thai bout: Elyes Kacem def. Chai Sor Sor ToiPadriew by KO (head kick). Round 2, 2:43

MMA bout: Moris Boleyan def. Gantogtokh Baatarchuluun by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 2:23

MMA bout: Carlo Bumina-ang def. Denis Andreev by split decision

MMA bout: Komronbek Ortikov def. Percival Oumo Mwambi via unanimous decision