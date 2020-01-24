On Saturday, Jan. 25, the UFC will host its 24th card on ESPN+, touching down at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight Curtis Blaydes looks to continue his climb toward contention as he takes on former titleholder Junior dos Santos. Blaydes has won six of his last seven, including back-to-back wins over Shamil Abdurakhimov and Justin Willis. The Brazilian dos Santos saw a three-fight winning streak snapped in last outing, a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou.

The action kicks off at 5 p.m. ET with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+. The main card takes place at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

ESPN+ Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (248) vs. Junior dos Santos (247)Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (170)Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Angela Hill (116)Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Darko Stosic (205)

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Bevon Lewis (186) vs. Dequan Townsend (185)Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Nik Lentz (146)Justine Kish (126) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)Felipe Colares (135) vs. Montel Jackson (135.5)Lina Lansberg (135) vs. Sara McMann (135)Brett Johns (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135)Herbert Burns (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)