Contender Series: Season 8, Ep. 9 Results

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 8, Ep. 9, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured fighters vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Artem Vakhitov def. Islem Masraf by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:23

Kody Steele def. Chasen Blair by TKO (body punch). Round 2, 4:07

Mario Pinto def. Lucas Camacho by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:43

Islam Dulatov def. Vanilto Antunes by KO (elbow). Round 1, 2:44

Sean Gauci def. Anthony Drilich by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)