Full Card Released for ONE on Prime Video 4

On Tuesday, ONE Championship revealed the full lineup for the action-packed ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee card. The nine-bout event will air live on Friday, Nov. 18, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main and co-main events had been previously announced, ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov putting his title on the line against Christian Lee, who is seeking two-division dominance, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon defending the ONE flyweight Muay Thai title against strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri.

Joining them on the main card will be a trio of bouts beginning with bantamweight star Kim Jae Woong taking on former divisional titleholder Kevin Belingon. Following that contest will be welterweight Muay Thai monsters Cosmo Alexandre and Juan Cervantes.

A bantamweight contender’s battle between Bibiano Fernandes and Stephen Loman will lead into the two main event scraps.

But the action will be hot and heavy even before the main card gets underway with an intriguing four-bout lead card.

Kicking off the show will be Liam Nolan taking on Eddie Abasolo in a lightweight Muay Thai match-up. Next up will see the return of American grappling star Danielle Kelly. She hits the canvas with Mariia Molchanova. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu will see a quick turnaround from his outing in October for a bout against Isi Fitikefu.

In the featured lead card slot, Jonathan Haggerty makes his long-awaited return to the Circle when he makes his bantamweight Muay Thai debut opposite Vladimir Kuzmin.

All of the action will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 18.

ONE On Prime Video 4 Full Card

Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Christian Lee

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Joseph Lasiri

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Stephen Loman

Cosmo Alexandre vs. Juan Cervantes

Kevin Belingon vs. Kim Jae Woong

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Isi Fitikefu

Danielle Kelly vs. Mariia Molchanova

Liam Nolan vs. Eddie Abasolo