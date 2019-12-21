On Saturday, Dec. 21, the UFC will host its 23rd event on ESPN+, touching down at the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

In the night’s main event, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar steps in on short notice to take on South Korean featherweight Chan Sung Jung, better known as “The Korean Zombie”. Edgar was scheduled to make his bantamweight debut in 2020 against Cory Sandhagen, but the former titleholder stepped up when Jung’s original opponent, Brian Ortega, withdrew due to injury. The New Jersey native is coming off a failed title bid against then-champion Max Holloway. Jung, meanwhile, is fresh off a first-round destruction of Renato Moicano in June. The former title challenger has earned seven post-fight bonuses in his seven Octagon appearances.

The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN at 2 a.m. ET. The night’s main card airs via ESPN+ at 5 a.m. ET.

Above is video of the event’s post-fight press conference (courtesy of the UFC) which kicks off approximately 30 minutes after the main event between Edgar and Jung.

ESPN+ Main Card

Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung JungVolkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar RakicDooho Choi vs. Charles JourdainDa Un Jung vs. Mike RodriguezMarc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong ParkKyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan

ESPN Preliminary Card

Tanner Boser vs. Ciryl GaneSuman Mokhtarian vs. Seungwoo ChoiDong Hyun Ma vs. Omar MoralesAlexandre Pantoja vs. Matt SchnellRaoni Barcelos vs. Said NurmagomedovAmanda Lemos vs. Veronica MacedoHeili Alateng vs. Ryan Benoit