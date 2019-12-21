On Saturday, Dec. 21, the UFC will host its 23rd event on ESPN+, touching down at the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.
In the night’s main event, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar steps in on short notice to take on South Korean featherweight Chan Sung Jung, better known as “The Korean Zombie”. Edgar was scheduled to make his bantamweight debut in 2020 against Cory Sandhagen, but the former titleholder stepped up when Jung’s original opponent, Brian Ortega, withdrew due to injury. The New Jersey native is coming off a failed title bid against then-champion Max Holloway. Jung, meanwhile, is fresh off a first-round destruction of Renato Moicano in June. The former title challenger has earned seven post-fight bonuses in his seven Octagon appearances.
The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN at 2 a.m. ET. The night’s main card airs via ESPN+ at 5 a.m. ET.
Above is video of the event’s post-fight press conference (courtesy of the UFC) which kicks off approximately 30 minutes after the main event between Edgar and Jung.
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Dooho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain
Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan
Suman Mokhtarian vs. Seungwoo Choi
Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Morales
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell
Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Amanda Lemos vs. Veronica Macedo
Heili Alateng vs. Ryan Benoit