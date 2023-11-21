ONE Fight Night 17 Adds Heavyweight Muay Thai with Roman Kryklia vs. Alex Roberts

ONE Championship is adding a heavyweight Muay Thai world title bout at ONE Fight Night 17 on Friday, Dec. 8. The inaugural world championship will be battled between Roman Kryklia and Alex Roberts.

Roman Kryklia vs. Alex Roberts

Ukraine’s Kryklia is the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world titleholder and will soon be looking to become a two-sport king. Unbeaten in ONE, the powerful striker has won the majority of his matches by way of knockout. In addition to his division world title, in 2022 he also added the heavyweight kickboxing world Grand Prix championship to his name winning all these fights by knockout.

The towering Kryklia has a rich history in kickboxing, capturing impressive titles in European K-1, Kunlun and others. It does not appear he has competed in Muay Thai in over a decade though.

Roberts is the WBC Muay Thai heavyweight world champion. In Oct. 2023, the Australian striker was able to earn the gold by defeating the long-reigning titleholder Lyndon Knowles.

“The Viking” Roberts will be looking to add a ONE Muay Thai crown to next to his WBC world championship.

ONE Fight Night 17 will be an all-Muay-Thai card live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Heavyweight Muay Thai will be in the main event, but this Dec. 8 fight event will also feature “Smokin'” Jo Nattawut vs. Luke Lessei, Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex, Walter Goncalves vs. Jacob Smith, and much more.