UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland Results

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a middleweight showdown between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ with the preliminary card starting at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Arman Tsarukyan def. Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Amir Albazi def. Alessandro Costa by knockout (punches). Round 3, 2:13

Alex Caceres def. Julian Erosa by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 1, 3:04

Drew Dober def. Bobby Green by knockout (punch). Round 2, 2:45

Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Cody Brundage by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 3:16

Cory McKenna def. Cheyanne Vlismas by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Matthew Semelsberger def. Jake Matthews by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Saidyokub Kakhramonov by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 3:50

Rafa Garcia def. Maheshate by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Bryan Battle by unanimous decision (30-25 x2, 30-27)

Manel Kape def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Sergey Morozov def. Journey Newson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)